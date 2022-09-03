Arkansas came out for its season opener against Cincinnati to the roar of the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium crowd, responding with gracious energy on Saturday, as the 19th-ranked Hogs beat the 23rd-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats 31-24.

K.J. Jefferson, who totaled 223 yards and three touchdowns in the air and 117 yards and a score on the ground, showed in the first quarter why he represents hope for the Razorbacks challenging Southeastern Conference defenses in his redshirt junior season. Jefferson threw a 17-yard pass to Matt Landers on the first play from scrimmage, although the drive stalled afterwards. At the 6:42 mark, Jefferson ran to the left and went 15 yards for a touchdown, giving Arkansas a 7-0 lead.

