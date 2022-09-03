Arkansas came out for its season opener against Cincinnati to the roar of the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium crowd, responding with gracious energy on Saturday, as the 19th-ranked Hogs beat the 23rd-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats 31-24.
K.J. Jefferson, who totaled 223 yards and three touchdowns in the air and 117 yards and a score on the ground, showed in the first quarter why he represents hope for the Razorbacks challenging Southeastern Conference defenses in his redshirt junior season. Jefferson threw a 17-yard pass to Matt Landers on the first play from scrimmage, although the drive stalled afterwards. At the 6:42 mark, Jefferson ran to the left and went 15 yards for a touchdown, giving Arkansas a 7-0 lead.
That came three plays after Dwight McGlothern intercepted a Ben Bryant pass and took it 51 yards to the Cincinnati 29-yard line.
After Cincinnati's Ryan Coe missed a 25-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in the first quarter – sending it wide right – Jefferson started the following drive with a 16-yard run. He had 48 of Arkansas' 80 first-quarter yards on three plays.
Coe looked to have a nice strike on the ball for a 50-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the half, but the ball thumped the right upright.
The Razorbacks put together a pair of masterful plays at the end of the first half. Raheim Sanders ran 37 yards towards the sideline to the Cincinnati 5-yard line with 31 seconds left. Then, Jefferson faked a run up the middle and lobbed it over the line for a 5-yard touchdown to Trey Knox.
Almost three minutes after Corey Kiner put the Bearcats on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run, Arkansas answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Jadon Haselwood for a 21-7 lead. That was Haselwood's first as a Hog after catching six touchdown passes last year for Oklahoma and seven total in his three-year Sooners tenure.
Arkansas' defense had held Bryant to 16-of-27 through the first 2.5 quarters before he completed three straight passes, including a 30-yarder to Tyler Scott and then a 35-yarder to Nick Mardner at the 6:50 mark of the third quarter, making it a 21-14 game.
Jefferson fumbled a snap on the next drive, and Cincinnati's Eric Phillips recovered it at Arkansas' 5-yard line. However, four Bearcats penalties forced them to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Coe, putting the score at 21-17 at the 4:44 mark of the third quarter.
A 15-yard run by Sanders put the Razorbacks on the Cincinnati 13-yard line a couple minutes later, but after two incomplete passes by Jefferson, Cam Little was sent in to hit a 32-yard field goal, giving Arkansas a 24-17 lead.
At the end of the third quarter, Cincinnati had the ball at the Arkansas 11-yard line before a 10-yard sack by Landon Jackson. On the following third down, Bryant made an intermediate pass that would have landed the Bearcats at the Arkansas 1-yard line, but it was negated by a holding penalty. Cincinnati was about to attempt a 52-yard field goal, but a false start penalty forced the visitors to punt, missing an opportunity to raise the intensity at the beginning of the final quarter.
With 9:52 left, Jordan Domenick strip sacked Ben Bryant near midfield. The former Georgia Tech Yellowjacket then fell on the ball for his fourth career fumble recovery. Twenty-six seconds later, Jefferson connected with Knox on a 32-yard touchdown pass, giving Arkansas a 31-17 lead.
Bryant made his fourth big throw of the game for Cincinnati with 5:49 left, a 15-yarder over the middle to Leonard Taylor, cutting the margin to 31-24 with 5:49 left.
Arkansas held the ball for the rest of the game, steadily moving the ball up the field to Cincinnati 31-yard line.
Sanders had 117 rushing yards on 20 carries. Knox had six catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns, more than half his receiving yards total for last year. Bumper Pool had 13 tackles (four solo and one for loss).
Arkansas stays at home the next two weeks, playing this Saturday against South Carolina at 11 a.m. and on Sept. 17 against Missouri State.