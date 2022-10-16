K.J. Jefferson threw for 367 yards and a career-high five touchdowns to lead Arkansas to a 52-35 victory over Brigham Young University on Saturday in Provo, Utah.

Raheim Sanders added a career-high 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground for Arkansas (4-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak after rolling up 644 total yards on the Cougars.

