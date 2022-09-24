As Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson's body fell to the AT&T Stadium turf late in the second quarter, more than the ball would go out of his control. Tenth-ranked Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) witnessed its advantage slip away after that as it lost the Southwest Classic 23-21 on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC), the No. 23 team.

Jefferson was rolling at the start of the game, throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ketron Jackson Jr. at the 10:16 mark of the first quarter and a 56-yard touchdown pass to Warren Thompson a little more than four minutes later.

