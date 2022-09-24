As Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson's body fell to the AT&T Stadium turf late in the second quarter, more than the ball would go out of his control. Tenth-ranked Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) witnessed its advantage slip away after that as it lost the Southwest Classic 23-21 on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC), the No. 23 team.
Jefferson was rolling at the start of the game, throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ketron Jackson Jr. at the 10:16 mark of the first quarter and a 56-yard touchdown pass to Warren Thompson a little more than four minutes later.
However, the game changed when Jefferson misjudged his distance to the end zone on a play with about four minutes left in the first half. He dove from the three-yard line, attempting to reach the goal line from there. Unfortunately, his frame did not arc as he hoped, and he lost the ball. Texas A&M's Tyreek Chappell recovered it at the 2-yard line and advanced toward his left side. Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders attempted to wrestle the ball away from Chappell at the 18-yard line, but Chappell handed it off to Demani Richardson, who outran the Razorbacks the remaining 82 yards.
After that play, which put the Aggies within 14-13 at the 3:49 mark, the Aggies discovered the offensive energy that eluded them while Arkansas struggled to match it.
Arkansas led 14-13 at halftime, but from after the fumble to the end of the third quarter, the Hogs had 19 yards across three drives. Texas A&M had 143 yards across three drives from then until the late third quarter, with 9-yard Devon Achane touchdown run at the 12:24 mark and a 31-yard Randy Bond field goal at the 4:32 mark in the third quarter.
Jefferson showed his intellect with 10:35 left in the game by faking a handoff and going around the right tackle for a 6-yard touchdown run.
However, Arkansas could not get enough right in the end. After Arkansas drove to the Texas A&M late in the period, a botched snap on a play at the Aggies' 16-yard line forced a Cam Little 42-yard field-goal attempt, which went off the top of the right upright.
Jefferson had 195 yards (125 passing, 69 rushing) of offense in the first half, and 81 in the second half (45 passing, 36 rushing) to total 276 (171 passing, 105 rushing) with three touchdowns. In all, Arkansas had 282 yards before Jefferson's fumble and 133 for the rest of the game.
Alabama faces a bigger test next Saturday at home against No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC).
Now, Arkansas is 42-33-3 all-time against Texas A&M.