Poteau's Ashly Johnson earned runner-up status in the OSSAA Girls State Championships on Saturday. She won her quarterfinal in the 100-pound class by fall at the 3:31 mark against Calli Connally of Anadarko on Friday before winning her semifinal by a 7-1 decision against Klaribel Kirk of Guthrie on Saturday. Johnson (19-6) finished as state runner-up on Saturday night after taking a 6-4 decision loss to Bixby's Jadyn Roller.
In the OSSAA Boys State Championships, Luke Brooks took third at 195. He won by takedown in overtime against Sam Hoffman on Saturday. After winning his quarterfinal by a 4-2 decision against Hoffman on Friday, Brooks lost the semifinal on Saturday by a 5-3 decision to Wagoner's Roman Garcia. Later that day, he beat Tuttle's Cody Abston by fall at the 3:21 mark.
Will Restine at 285, Jake Fredrickson at 132 and Caden Warren at 152 each went 1-2 in their state meet matches.