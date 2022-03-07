Carl Albert State College's softball team lost both games of a home doubleheader against Paris Junior College (Texas) on Saturday.
By the top of the fifth inning, CASC (4-10) trailed 14-0. Ashley Johnson of Whitesboro hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth.
Jacee Nunley pitched 3.2 innings as the starter, throwing six strikeouts. Jordan Carroll finished the fourth inning. Kylie Turner of Poteau threw the fifth inning in relief.
Tori Morgan of Poteau, Rheding Wagoner and Paige Resler also had hits for CASC and Carroll drew a pinch-hit walk.
CASC lost the second game 12-2, trailing 12-0 by the top of the fifth inning.
Sydnie Womack of Howe went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Kenlei Duvall of Howe drove Womack in with a triple in a two-run fifth. Harley Terry had a hit and a walk.
Turner pitched two innings as the starter with two strikeouts. Nunley pitched a third of an inning in relief, and Taylor Carroll finished the last 2.2 innings in the circle.
Next, CASC plays a road doubleheader against the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain on Tuesday, starting at 12 p.m. CASC plays a doubleheader against Fort Scott Community College at Pryor High School on Thursday, starting at 12 p.m.