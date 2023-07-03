All-State
July 26
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
All-State
July 26
Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State wrestling 7 p.m. with Poteau head coach Matt Kennedy coaching the Small East team
Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State small-school girls basketball game 7 p.m. featuring Howe's Gracie Lute at Sapulpa High School
July 27
Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State small-school boys basketball game 7 p.m. featuring Buffalo Valley's Jace Hunter
Auto racing
July 8
B-Mod Madness at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola
July 15
USRA weekly racing at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola
Rodeo
July 7
Heavener Roundup Club playday 7 p.m.
July 8
Poteau Roundup Club playday 7 p.m.
July 14
Heavener Roundup Club playday 7 p.m.
July 22
Poteau Roundup Club playday 7 p.m.
July 28
Heavener Roundup Club playday 7 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.