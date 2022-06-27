Rodeo
July 9
Poteau Roundup Club playday
July 15
Heavener Roundup Clup playday
Other
July 11-12
Wister youth baseball camp (click here to register)
July 13-15
Poteau wrestling camp (click here for details)
July 25
Pocola's Raychel Nelke at Oklahoma coaches association All-State golf match 8:30 a.m.
July 27
Pocola's Mika Scott and Howe's Raelyn Delt and Shiloh Fletcher in OCA All-State girls basketball small school game 7 p.m. in Jenks
July 29
Poteau's Todd Mattox and Dean Odom in OCA All-State football game 7 p.m. in Shawnee
July 30
PARC co-ed softball tournament

Tags

Recommended for you