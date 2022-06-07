Golf

June 10-12

Spider Webb Memorial Golf Tournament

June 13

Choctaw Country Club church league 6 p.m.

June 17

Poteau Chamber Golf Classic 9 a.m.

June 20

Choctaw Country Club church league 6 p.m.

June 27

Choctaw Country Club church league 6 p.m.

Baseball

June 9

Spiro vs. Poteau 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m. (summer league)

June 13

Spiro vs. Poteau 1:30 p.m., Poteau vs. Pocola 3:15 p.m., Spiro vs. Pocola 5 p.m. at Spiro (summer league)

Softball

June 13

Poteau at Heavener 9 a.m. (summer ball)

June 16-17

Red Oak Summer Slam

Poteau Area Recreational Complex baseball/softball

June 9

12-and-under baseball, 12-and-under softball, 6-and-under T-ball

June 10

3-4-year-old T-ball, 8-and-under coach-pitch baseball

June 13

T-ball, 10-and-under softball, 10/12-and-under softball

June 14

10-and-under baseball, 8-and-under softball

June 16

12-and-under baseball

Heavener Blues Park T-ball

June 11

Postseason tournament

