Softball
June 8
Native All-State softball game in Okmulgee 6 p.m., including Whitesboro's Madi Edwards, Red Oak's Kaylee Bryce and Maycee Butcher, Heavener's Kinley Brand and Howe's Abby Huie
June 10
Oklahoma Fast-pitch Coaches Association All-State Game at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. Small East selections include Pocola's Kail Chitwood and Kylee Smith, Howe's Gracie Lute and Abby Huie, Red Oak's Maycee Butcher and Buffalo Valley's Courtney Grey. Middle East selections include Kinley Brand.
June 17
Oklahoma Slow-Pitch Coaches Association All-State Game (11 a.m. small school) at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. Small East selections include Whitesboro's Kayleigh Walker and Addison Walker, Red Oak's Maycee Butcher, Graciee Noggle and Kaylee Bryce, Buffalo Valley's Courtney Grey and Keota's Chloee Smith. Middle East selections include Howe's Abby Huie and Kaelbi Duvall, Pocola's Kail Chitwood and Kylee Smith and Heavener's Kinley Brand.
Basketball
June 10
Oklahoma Native All-State Games at Mvskoke Dome in Okmulgee 1 p.m. girls (including Howe's Abby Huie and Keota's Saylee and Chloee Smith), 2:30 p.m. boys (including Buffalo Valley's Jace Hunter and Arkoma's Deuce Walden)
Golf
June 16
Poteau Chamber Golf Classic 9 a.m. tee time
June 23-25
Spider Webb Memorial Golf Tournament
Auto racing
June 10
Tri-State Speedway Comp CAMS Late Models
June 17
USRA Weekly Racing at Tri-State Speedway
June 24
American Racer USRA Modified Series at Tri-State Speedway