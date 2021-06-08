The LeFlore County Bass Club Junior Bassmasters Championship that was scheduled for June 12 at Ward's Landing on Wister Lake (after being rescheduled from May) will again be postponed due to high and rising water levels. This post will be updated when a new date has been arranged.
Junior Bassmasters Championship postponed
