One week after an emotionally charged win over Nebraska, reality struck for Oklahoma as it returned home for its Big 12 Conference opener against Kansas State on Saturday night at Owen Field.
The No. 6 Sooners showed they still had work to do early in the Brent Venables era as it got outplayed in a 41-34 loss to the Wildcats (3-1 overall, 1-0 in Big 12 Conference play).
Poor performance, penalties, missed opportunities and the inability to stop Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez hurt OU.
The Oklahoma defense made impressive stops at times but could not do it when it needed to the most. That included a 52-yard run by Martinez on third down, setting up his game-clinching 1-yard touchdown with 1:58 remaining, giving the Wildcats a 41-27 advantage.
OU (3-1, 0-1) would answer with Dillon Gabriel throwing to Brayden Willis for a 10-yard TD with 35 seconds left. An onside kick attempt by the Sooners was unsuccessful.
OU, which tumbled 12 spots to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday, gave up 382 total yards of offense to Martinez. A transfer from Nebraska who played on the Owen Field turf against the Sooners a year ago, Martinez finished with four rushing touchdowns and 148 yards on 21 rushes. Through the air, he passed for a TD, 234 yards on 21-of-34 attempts.
Running back Deuce Vaughn had a big night for the Wildcats, running for 116 yards on 25 carries.
Venables admitted he and his staff did not have his team prepared well.
“I’d like to start off with congratulating Kansas State for winning the game, and how they won it,” the first-year OU coach said. “Obviously, they were the better team, and I thought they played more physical than us and played with better fundamentals. They played with better precision on both sides of the ball. I’ve been bragging on our guys about their engagement and investment, as well as the buy-in, and I didn’t see anything that was different this week — in any way, shape or form. Tonight, I saw a football game where I don’t think that we played like we obviously have those first three weeks. It starts with the man in the mirror, and starts with us as coaches. Obviously, we did a poor job of getting our guys ready to play. We didn’t handle success very well, but sometimes it’s just the other team, they just outplayed you, out-coached you.”
Although the numbers show Gabriel having a big game, he appeared inept against Kansas State’s defense at times, throwing some awkward passes and getting sacked once deep in Sooner territory. The Central Florida transfer did finish with 330 yards with four touchdowns and 26-for-39 attempts.
“I thought he played really efficient," Venables said of Gabriel. "He played good enough to win the game all right, but we needed to be a little more efficient at critical times. One, avoiding penalties that aren’t dumb. Then two, we had some opportunities, a few missed throws that we had some guys open, but he gave us a chance to win the game, and we didn’t do our jobs as a football team to help him. You know, penalties and poor defense, there ain’t no way around it.”
Eric Gray led the OU ground attack with 114 yards on 16 handoffs.
Getting the ball first, Kansas State wasted no time taking control. It took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and that was what set the tone. Martinez scored the first of his four of his rushing TDs on a 6-yard keeper to the left, capping a 12-play, 75-yard drive.
After OU could only get one first down and not move past its 40-yard line, Martinez moved the ‘Cats again in seven plays on an 80-yard drive, finishing it off with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Malik Knowles with 5:37 left in the first quarter.
Before you knew it, OU was quickly back in the game as Gabriel threw a pair of TDs bombs, one deep right to Theo Weese who sprinted down the sideline to the end zone with 2:32 left in the opening period, followed by a 50-yard bomb to Marvin Mims less than three minutes into the second quarter and the game was tied at 14.
However, he Wildcats would strike back, taking advantage of poor coverage by the Sooners on the ensuing kickoff as Knowles took it back 58 yards to OU’s 42.
That set up Martinez’ second rushing TD, a 3-yarder up the middle into the end zone. and it was 21-14. K-State, who never trailed, would never relinquish the lead again.
After an exchange of field goals, it was 24-17 at the break. Another field goal exchange made it 27-20 in the third quarter.
The damage done by Martinez continued onward in the final 15 minutes, darkening all hopes of a Sooner comeback, although OU answered back each score.
On his TD that preceded his game-clinching score, Martinez faked a handoff to his running back. As Sooner defenders swarmed the back, Martinez went straight up the middle untouched into the end zone with eight minutes to go, making it a 34-20 game.
OU responded with Gabriel throwing his third touchdown pass of the game, a 1-yarder to Willis, and it was 34-27.
Next on the schedule is back-to-back games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The Sooners will meet an unbeaten and unranked Texas Christian University (3-0) team at 11 a.m. Saturday in Amon C. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Then, it's the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl with Texas the following week, Oct. 8, in Dallas.