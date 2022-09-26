One week after an emotionally charged win over Nebraska, reality struck for Oklahoma as it returned home for its Big 12 Conference opener against Kansas State on Saturday night at Owen Field.
The No. 6 Sooners showed they still had work to do early in the Brent Venables era as it got outplayed in a 41-34 loss to the Wildcats (3-1 overall, 1-0 in Big 12 Conference play).

