Aug. 4-5
Panama Softball Scrimmage Festival
Aug. 8
Fall-baseball, fast-pitch softball opening day
Aug. 11-13
Carl Albert State College Baseball Tournament
Sept. 6-8
LeFlore County Junior High Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament
Sept. 8-10
Cameron Baseball Tournament
Sept. 12-15
LeFlore County High School Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament
Sept. 20
Classes 2A-3A softball district play to be completed by this date
Sept. 21-23
Classes A-B softball, baseball districts
Sept. 27
Class 4A district play to be completed by this date
Sept. 29
Classes A-B softball regionals
Oct. 6-8
Classes 3A-B softball state tournaments
Classes A-B baseball state tournaments
Class 4A softball regionals
Oct. 13-15
Class 4A softball state tournament

