Wister's Connar Hall struck out the final Poteau batter with runners on first and third base to put the top-seeded Wildcats in the fourth round of the winners side of the LeFlore County Baseball Tournament.
Here's a look at the scores from Wednesday's LCT games, followed by the Thursday schedule. Games on Thursday, Friday and, if necessary, Saturday will be at Whitesboro.
Winners bracket
At Poteau
Wister 6, Poteau 5
At Spiro
Spiro 14, Heavener 6
Consolation bracket
At Poteau
Cameron 10, Howe 0
LeFlore 10, Arkoma 1
LeFlore 14, Cameron 4
At Spiro
Panama 20, Bokoshe 1
Talihina 16, Pocola 0
Panama 12, Talihina 3
Schedule
Thursday
Consolation bracket
Poteau vs. Panama 2 p.m.
LeFlore vs. Heavener 4 p.m.
Poteau-Panama winner vs. LeFlore-Heavener winner 6 p.m.
Winners bracket
Wister vs. Spiro 8 p.m.
Friday
Consolation final 4 p.m.
Championship game 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
If necessary game 1 p.m.