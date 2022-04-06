Wister's Connar Hall struck out the final Poteau batter with runners on first and third base to put the top-seeded Wildcats in the fourth round of the winners side of the LeFlore County Baseball Tournament.

Here's a look at the scores from Wednesday's LCT games, followed by the Thursday schedule. Games on Thursday, Friday and, if necessary, Saturday will be at Whitesboro.

Winners bracket

At Poteau

Wister 6, Poteau 5

At Spiro

Spiro 14, Heavener 6

Consolation bracket

At Poteau

Cameron 10, Howe 0

LeFlore 10, Arkoma 1

LeFlore 14, Cameron 4

At Spiro 

Panama 20, Bokoshe 1

Talihina 16, Pocola 0

Panama 12, Talihina 3

Schedule

Thursday

Consolation bracket

Poteau vs. Panama 2 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Heavener 4 p.m.

Poteau-Panama winner vs. LeFlore-Heavener winner 6 p.m.

Winners bracket

Wister vs. Spiro 8 p.m.

Friday

Consolation final 4 p.m.

Championship game 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

If necessary game 1 p.m.

