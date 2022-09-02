LeFlore (10-9) made it to Saturday action in the Indianola Tournament as Alyssa Waits threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts against Indianola and allowed two hits while throwing eight strikeouts against Savanna. She also scored the game-winning run on a single by Harley Robinson against Savanna. 
Spiro (12-3, 7-1 District 3A-6) softball split a District 3A-6 doubleheader with Kansas. Kami Autrey held Kansas to five hits in the Game 1 win. Ava McLemore, Lindsey Wortham and Layla Sons each had two hits in the game. 

Tags

Recommended for you