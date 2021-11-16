LeFlore's basketball teams gave exciting efforts on their homecoming night games, but only one managed a victory.
The boys pulled off a 56-44 win against Battiest in their first triumph of the season after getting their shots to fall in the second half. The Savages led 10-2 at the end of the first quarter as Westin Durant hit a couple of buckets midway through the stanza.
Logan Robinson hit a 12-footer in the lane late in the second quarter, allowing the Savages (1-3) to enter halftime leading 20-12.
A 7-0 run in the latter part of the third quarter gave LeFlore a 34-19 lead. Robinson made a pair of shots at close range to expand the lead to 38-20 before Battiest closed the margin to 14 by the end of the period.
LeFlore put its advantage at 18 points a few more times in the fourth quarter.
Bo Dacus led the team with 18 points, followed by Durant's 12 points. Kalobe Hudlow and Cameron Green both had seven points. Logan Robinson had six points.
LeFlore's girls surged in the second and third quarters, but succumbed to a late push by Battiest at the end of a 54-46 overtime loss.
After trailing 14-5 at the end of the first quarter, LeFlore scored 10 straight points, spurred by an Alyssa Waits 3-pointer.
Piper Warren drove from the wing with 54 seconds left in the half to give LeFlore (2-2) a 22-21 lead.
Battiest scored the first seven points of the third quarter. Then, Emma Luman made a pair of treys within 30 seconds, tying it at 28 at the 3:02 mark of the third quarter.
Waits made a 3-pointer from the right wing with 12 seconds left in the third quarter to give LeFlore a 33-32 lead.
After Piper Warren made a layup off a Jenna Woodall backcourt steal for a 41-36 LeFlore lead with three minutes left, Battiest scored seven of the last nine points of regulation.
Battiest tied it at 43 with 6.2 seconds left on a drive from midcourt, but missed the following free throw.
Waits made a pair of free throws with 3:17 left in overtime to tie it at 45 and made one of two with 1:27 left after grabbing a steal to get LeFlore within 47-46.
However, Battiest scored the last seven points of the game.
Waits led LeFlore with 17 points. Woodall had 12 points. Luman had eight points.
LeFlore plays next on Nov. 30 at home against Cameron.