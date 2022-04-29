One of the major occurrences of Thursday's slow-pitch softball regionals was LeFlore rallying for both of its wins out of three games played in the Class A regional at Whitesboro.
LeFlore won its first game 7-6 against 10th-ranked Tupelo.
"We had some girls come up with clutch hits," LeFlore coach Jason Waits said.
LeFlore came back after trailing 6-0 in the second inning, completing it with five runs in the bottom of the seventh. Alyssa Waits hit the game-winning RBI single with two outs. Waits and River Cogburn both went 2-for-3 with a run batted in. Jenna Woodall homered and drew two walks. Makinsie Pebley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Waits was 2-for-3 with a walk.
Jenna Woodall hit a home run. Lori Cogburn had two walks and an RBI.
After its 17-5 loss to second-ranked Whitesboro (28-6) for the regional championship, LeFlore waited to play the nightcap.
LeFlore beat Pittsburg 13-12 in the regional consolation final. Despite a leadoff home run by Woodall in the top of the first inning, LeFlore trailed 6-1 at the end of the first inning and 10-1 by the end of the second.
Steadily, the eighth-ranked Savages (20-17) clawed back against the 16th-ranked Panthers, scoring a run in the third inning, six in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to take the lead.
"They kept chipping away, and they pulled it off," coach Waits said.
On a sacrifice fly by Kaylen Hudlow with two outs in the sixth inning, Woodall (who was walked in her four plate appearances after the home run) scored the tying run.
Meagan Vaden's run-scoring single in the seventh gave LeFlore the lead. To finish it, Lori Cogburn hit a two-run single.
Pittsburg threatened with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs on single. With a runner on second base, LeFlore forced a line out to Alyssa Waits at shortstop to end it.
"She made a really good catch," coach Waits said, adding that rover Makinsie Pebley also made a big catch that inning. "Our defense wasn't really good in the first two innings, but it was really good at the end."
Hudlow finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Lori Cogburn was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Woodall ended the day with three home runs.
"Her bat was pretty hot. She's been our senior leader all year," coach Waits said.
LeFlore will play fifth-ranked Lookeba-Sickles (22-11) in its Class A quarterfinal on Tuesday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium at 10 a.m.
Since defending Class A champion Red Oak moved up to Class 2A, the state tournament field is open.
"Coming out of regionals, I think Whitesboro's the clear No. 1. The other top teams fell to the losers bracket, so the field's wide open," coach Waits said.