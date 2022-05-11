Wister: 26-7, won Class 2A district title, won two of four regional games
Red Oak:26-7, won Class A district title, won regional title, won state championship
Spiro: 22-14, won Class 3A bi-district title, won two of four regional games.
LeFlore 17-12, won Class B district title, won two of four regional games
Panama: 13-12, won Class 2A regional title, won one of three regional games.
Poteau: 16-19, won Class 4A bi-district title, won one of three regional games.
Heavener: 16-16, lost both Class 3A bi-district games.
Cameron: 15-15, won Class B district title, won two of four regional games.
Buffalo Valley: 11-9, won Class B district title, lost both regional games.
Howe: 11-16, won Class 2A district title, lost both regional games.
Talihina: 5-16, won one of three Class 2A district games.
Arkoma: 7-20, lost both Class A district games.
Pocola: 5-19, lost both Class 2A district games.
Bokoshe: 2-15, lost both Class B district games.
Keota: 12-11, lost both Class A district games.
McCurtain: 5-8, lost both Class B district games.