LeFlore County Baseball Tournament: Byars no-hits Panama as Wister cruises in WB semi
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Wister's baseball team went virtually untouched through the winners bracket semifinal of the LeFlore County Tournament against Panama on Tuesday on its home field. Jayden Byars no-hit the Razorbacks with eight strikeouts and two walks in the five-inning game.
The two-time defending LCT champions were the first of the late-night semifinals to finish.
