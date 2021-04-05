The top four seeds won their initial games of the LeFlore County Baseball Tournament on Monday. Following are the scores, as well as Tuesday's schedule.
Monday scores
At Wister
Howe 18, Bokoshe 0
Whitesboro 6, Howe 1
Pocola 10, Panama 2
Wister 16, Pocola 0
At Poteau
LeFlore 18, Talihina 10
Spiro 16, LeFlore 4
Cameron 13, Arkoma 6
Poteau 13, Cameron 1
Tuesday schedule
At Poteau
Pocola vs. Talihina 2 p.m.
Howe vs. Arkoma 4 p.m.
Pocola-Talihina winner vs. Howe-Arkoma winner 6 p.m.
Poteau vs. Spiro 8 p.m. (winners bracket 3rd round)
At Wister
LeFlore vs. Panama 2 p.m.
Cameron vs. Bokoshe 4 p.m.
LeFlore-Panama winner vs. Cameron-Bokoshe winner 6 p.m.
Wister vs. Whitesboro 8 p.m. (winners bracket 3rd round)