The top four seeds won their initial games of the LeFlore County Baseball Tournament on Monday. Following are the scores, as well as Tuesday's schedule.

Monday scores

At Wister

Howe 18, Bokoshe 0

Whitesboro 6, Howe 1

Pocola 10, Panama 2

Wister 16, Pocola 0

At Poteau

LeFlore 18, Talihina 10

Spiro 16, LeFlore 4

Cameron 13, Arkoma 6

Poteau 13, Cameron 1

Tuesday schedule

At Poteau

Pocola vs. Talihina 2 p.m.

Howe vs. Arkoma 4 p.m.

Pocola-Talihina winner vs. Howe-Arkoma winner 6 p.m.

Poteau vs. Spiro 8 p.m. (winners bracket 3rd round)

At Wister

LeFlore vs. Panama 2 p.m.

Cameron vs. Bokoshe 4 p.m.

LeFlore-Panama winner vs. Cameron-Bokoshe winner 6 p.m.

Wister vs. Whitesboro 8 p.m. (winners bracket 3rd round)

