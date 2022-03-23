LeFlore County Baseball Tournament final scores
2021: Wister 12, Spiro 4
2020: No tournament due to COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Poteau 3, Whitesboro 2
2018: Panama 6, Wister 5
2017: Poteau 6, Wister 4
2016: Wister 6, Panama 0
2015: Poteau 10, Wister 0
2014: Spiro 11, Poteau 9
2013: Poteau 10, Spiro 9
2012: Wister 5, Spiro 3
2011: Spiro 4, Wister 1
2010: Wister 11, Heavener 5
2009: Poteau 8, Wister 6
2008: Spiro 14, Pocola 1
2007: Poteau 10, Spiro 0
2006: Poteau 11, Spiro 2
2005: Poteau 8, Bokoshe 7 (10 innings)
2004: Wister 12, Spiro 10
2003: Poteau 13, Spiro 1
2002: Spiro 11, Poteau 2
2001: Spiro 8, Panama 3
2000: Cameron 19, Spiro 9
1999: Cameron 7, Pocola 6
1998: Cameron 10, Pocola 6
1997: Spiro 1, Cameron 0
1996: Cameron 8, Heavener 0 (five innings)
1995: Cameron 7, Spiro 2
1994: Cameron 5, Spiro 4
1993: Cameron 5, Pocola 2
1992: Cameron 5, Heavener 0
1991: Cameron 2, Spiro 0
1990: Cameron 4, Talihina 3
1989: Cameron 11, LeFlore 0
1988: Whitesboro 3, Bokoshe 1
1987: Poteau 3, Whitesboro 2
1986: Wister 3, Panama 1
1985: Spiro 6, Wister 3
1984: Wister 5, LeFlore 4
1983: Wister 3, Spiro 2
1982: Bokoshe 11, Heavener 10
Most LCT titles: Cameron 11, Poteau 10, Wister eight, Spiro seven, Bokoshe, Whitesboro and Panama one each.
