Highlights from Day 1 of the LeFlore County Baseball Tournament include Panama's Dylan Williams, Beau Linne and Tyler Simkins combining on a no-hitter and Poteau's Dax Collins hitting a three-run home run. By 10 p.m. on Tuesday, three of the top four seeds -- No. 1 Wister, No. 3 Heavener and No. 4 Poteau -- had clinched spots in the third round on the winners side. No. 2 Spiro had yet to begin its Round 2 matchup with Pocola. This post will be updated after the completion of that game.
Here are the scores from Tuesday's games.
At Poteau:
Howe 12, Talihina 2
WIster 11, Howe 1
LeFlore 13, Bokoshe 0
Poteau 16, LeFlore 8
At Spiro:
Panama 9, Arkoma 0
Heavener 14, Panama 4
Pocola 8, Cameron 6
Spiro 12, Pocola 4
Schedule for Wednesday
At Poteau:
Bokoshe vs. Panama 2 p.m.
Talihina vs. Pocola 4 p.m.
Bokoshe-Panama winner vs. Talihina-Pocola winner 6 p.m.
Wister vs. Poteau 8 p.m.
At Spiro:
Howe vs. Cameron 2 p.m.
Arkoma vs. LeFlore 4 p.m.
Howe-Cameron winner vs. Arkoma-LeFlore winner 6 p.m.
Heavener vs. Spiro 8 p.m.

