Due to storms, the LeFlore County Baseball Tournament has been moved to start 3 p.m. Tuesday with games in Spiro and Poteau. Action continues Wednesday. Still, games for Thursday, Friday and, if necessary, Saturday will be in Whitesboro.
Here's the slate (bracket above):
Tuesday at Poteau:
Howe vs. Talihina 3 p.m. (suspended from Monday, Howe 3-0, top 2nd inning), winner vs. Wister 5 p.m.
LeFlore vs. Bokoshe 7 p.m., winner vs. Poteau 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday at Spiro:
Panama vs. Arkoma 3 p.m., winner vs. Heavener 5 p.m.
Cameron vs. Pocola 7 p.m., winner vs. Spiro 7 p.m.