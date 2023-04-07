Wister's baseball team receives the championship plaque after winning its third straight LeFlore County Baseball Tournament title on April 7, 2023, in Spiro.

Wister gained an early advantage and kept it strong in beating Poteau 7-2 for its third straight LeFlore County Baseball Tournament championship on Friday at Spiro.

Wister (12-2) struck first with a run in the top of the first. 

Tags

Recommended for you