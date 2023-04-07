Wister gained an early advantage and kept it strong in beating Poteau 7-2 for its third straight LeFlore County Baseball Tournament championship on Friday at Spiro.
Wister (12-2) struck first with a run in the top of the first.
Wister starter Dartyn Meeks, who threw a four-hitter last year in the Wildcats' LCT championship game win against Spiro, allowed two hits and five walks in 4.1 innings while throwing three strikeouts and hit an RBI double in a three-run sixth inning for the final margin.
Landon Thornburg, the LCT Most Valuable Player, threw 2.2 hitless innings to close, throwing four strikeouts.
Poteau's Jagger Dodson walked twice. Pirates starter Coby Bell allowed a hit and threw three strikeouts in three innings.
Wister ties Poteau for second in total LCT Baseball titles with 10, one behind Cameron.
Losers bracket final
Poteau 8, Panama 0
Poteau's Wesley Garrett pitched a five-inning two-hitter, throwing four strikeouts and allowing a walk. Garrett worked efficiently, throwing 38 of 56 pitches as strikes (67.8 percent, 11.2 pitches per inning). The Pirates (15-5) ended it with a five-run fifth. Aiden Sockey and Logan Walker both drove in two runs for the game. Panama's Brex Caldwell threw six strikeouts in four innings while allowing three hits and no walks.
All-Tournament Team: Wister's Landon Thornburg (MVP), Joe Hammons, Dartyn Meeks, Tucker Wooten and C.J. Halford, Poteau's Aiden Sockey, Kord Fenton, Wesley Garrett and Logan Walker, Panama's Brex Caldwell, Tyler Simkins and John Imbush, Spiro's Corbin Miller, Gannon Shackleford and Zander Riggs, Heavener's Jackson Clubb, Cameron's Will Moorehead, Pocola's Ayden Hollan and Howe's Kobe Wooten.
LCT Baseball final scores