LeFlore's girls team reached its first LeFlore County Basketball Tournament final in 28 years as the fifth-seeded Savages (11-8) upset top-seeded Pocola (10-4) in the semifinal 49-45 on Thursday.
Pocola's Bailey Lairamore hit a shot at the end of the first quarter for a 10-7 lead. Riley Jerrell's 3-pointer at the end of the half game Pocola, the defending LCT and Class 2A champion and the third-ranked team in 2A a 23-17 lead. However, LeFlore took a 29-28 lead at the end of the third quarter on a layup by River Cogburn.
LeFlore led 41-34 late in the fourth quarter before Pocola got back within 48-45 in the last minute.
Piper Warren led LeFlore with 16 points. LeFlore had three others in double figures with Cogburn adding 11 and Trystan Kirkes and Alyssa Waits posting 10 each. Kylee Smith led Pocola with 17 points.
Howe's second-seeded girls (12-4), the seventh-ranked team in Class 2A, won their semifinal 51-40 against third-seeded Whitesboro (15-3), the fifth-ranked team in Class B. Howe led 20-4 early in the second quarter and entered halftime ahead 24-12 after a layup by Ashlynn Dalton.
Howe led 44-20 at the end of the third quarter. Gracie Lute led Howe with 15 points. Kadynce Delt had 11 points. Madison Grogan led Whitesboro with 13 points. Addison Walker and Madi Edwards both had 10 points.
In the girls consolation final, Poteau (5-8) beat Wister 50-29. Poteau led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and 30-14 at halftime. Brooklyn Garner led Poteau with 18 points. Jordan Makovy led Wister (7-10) with 12 points.
Spiro's girls (9-9) won fifth place after beating Panama 44-39. Spiro led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, 19-14 at halftime and 32-28 at the end of the third quarter with a last-second shot by Brynleigh Graham. Lindsey Wortham led Spiro with 13 points. Karlie Anderson led Panama (10-5) with 12 points.
Here's the schedule for Friday and Saturday.
Arkoma vs. LeFlore 5:30 p.m.
Winners bracket semifinals
Pocola vs. Spiro 7 p.m.
Wister vs. Heavener 8:30 p.m.
Championship Saturday at Spiro
Third-place games: Girls: Pocola vs. Whitesboro 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. boys
Finals: Girls: Howe vs. LeFlore 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. boys