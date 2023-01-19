LeFlore celebration, Howe's Jurnee Williams pass

Left photo: LeFlore's Piper Warren, left, and Trystan Kirkes celebrate their LeFlore County semifinal win against Pocola on Friday. Right, Howe's Jurnee Williams passes around Whitesboro's Madison Grogan.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

LeFlore's girls team reached its first LeFlore County Basketball Tournament final in 28 years as the fifth-seeded Savages (11-8) upset top-seeded Pocola (10-4) in the semifinal 49-45 on Thursday.

Pocola's Bailey Lairamore hit a shot at the end of the first quarter for a 10-7 lead. Riley Jerrell's 3-pointer at the end of the half game Pocola, the defending LCT and Class 2A champion and the third-ranked team in 2A a 23-17 lead. However, LeFlore took a 29-28 lead at the end of the third quarter on a layup by River Cogburn. 

