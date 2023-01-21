Pocola's boys basketball team earned its second straight LeFlore County Tournament championship, and Howe's girls earned their eighth LCT title in nine years. The two teams did it in blowout fashion, albeit in different ways.
Girls final
Girls final
Howe 67, LeFlore 37
LeFlore (11-9) led 10-7 midway through the first quarter before Howe (13-4) took control, gaining a 19-13 advantage by the end of the period and a 37-21 margin by halftime.
Abby Huie hit two free throws to cap an 8-0 run for a 47-23 lead in the third quarter.
LCT Girls Most Valuable Player Gracie Lute led the way with 15 points. Piper Warren led LeFlore with 10 points.
Boys final
Pocola 59, Wister 34
The Indians hit seven of their first eight shots on their way to a 16-0 lead five minutes into the game. They led 21-4 at the end of the first quarter and entered halftime ahead 34-13 with a buzzer-beating trey by Austin Hardwick.
Garrett Scott, the LCT Boys Most Valuable Player led Pocola with 18 points while Dakota Terrell added 15. C.J. Halford led Wister with 19 points.
Girls third-place game
Pocola 59, Whitesboro 43
Pocola (9-4) jumped to an 11-0 lead in the first quarter before leading 20-6 at the end of the first quarter after an Allyssa Parker layup with 20 seconds left. Bailey Lairamore hit a transition layup for a 35-12 halftime lead.
Kylee Smith led Pocola with 18 points.
Addison Walker led Whitesboro with 14 points.
Boys third place
Heavener 47, Spiro 40
After the Wolves (13-2) and Bulldogs (7-11) played within a possession for the first 31 minutes of action, Heavener's Landon Thurman drained two free throws for a 43-40 lead with 41 seconds left and Devry Ritter added four in the next 31 seconds to seal it.
Thurman scored nine of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Zander Riggs led Spiro with 12 points.
Other girls LCT All-Tournament members: Madison Grogan and Addison Walker of Whitesboro, LeFlore's Piper Warren and River Cogburn, Poteau's Brooklyn Garner, Spiro's Lindsey Wortham, Pocola's Kylee Smith and Allyssa Parker, Panama's Sky Bluford and Howe's Jurnee Williams (Dennis Hemphill Hustle Award, $500 scholarship). Spiro was the sportsmanship team award recipient.
Other boys LCT All-Tournament members: LeFlore's Rabbit Holly, Poteau's Dax Collins, Panama's Brex Caldwell, Spiro's Zander Riggs, Heavener's Landon Thurman and Devry Ritter, Wister's C.J. Halford and Cole Vaughn, Pocola's Dakota Terrell and Zac Jones (Billy Brake Hustle Award, $500 scholarship) and Arkoma's Deuce Walden. Panama was the sportsmanship team award recipient.
