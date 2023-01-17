LeFlore was the only lower seed winning a winners bracket quarterfinal on Tuesday in the LeFlore County Basketball Tournament, although the No. 5 seed Savages had taken down a No. 4 seed, Spiro. No. 6 seed Poteau boys had a path to victory against No. 3 seed Wister, but it eluded them in the end.

Pocola's teams, both of which are No. 1 seeds, glided to victory to open tourney play. Allyssa Parker scored nine of her 25 points in the fourth quarter.

