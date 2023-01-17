LeFlore was the only lower seed winning a winners bracket quarterfinal on Tuesday in the LeFlore County Basketball Tournament, although the No. 5 seed Savages had taken down a No. 4 seed, Spiro. No. 6 seed Poteau boys had a path to victory against No. 3 seed Wister, but it eluded them in the end.
Pocola's teams, both of which are No. 1 seeds, glided to victory to open tourney play. Allyssa Parker scored nine of her 25 points in the fourth quarter.
Other big performers include: Girls: Arkoma's Kaitlyn Glasgow with 18 points, 8 rebounds vs. Bokoshe, boys Spiro's Brycen Graham with 18 points vs. Panama
Here are the second-round scores:
Winners bracket quarterfinals
Consolation bracket at Panama
Girls: Arkoma 61, Bokoshe 21
Boys: Cameron 64, Bokoshe 40
Wister vs. Arkoma 7 p.m. at Panama
Poteau vs. Cameron 7 p.m. at Poteau
Arkoma vs. Cameron 8:30 p.m. at Panama
LeFlore vs. Whitesboro 8:30 p.m. at Poteau
Consolation finals: Girls: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Spiro, boys 5:30 p.m. Friday at Spiro
Girls: Heavener vs. Panama 4 p.m. at Poteau, Talihina vs. Spiro 4 p.m. at Panama
Boys: Poteau vs. Talihina 5:30 p.m. at Poteau, Panama vs. Howe 5:30 p.m. at Panama
Fifth-place games: Girls 4 p.m. Thursday at Spiro, boys 4 p.m. Friday at Spiro
Winners bracket semifinals
Pocola vs. LeFlore 7 p.m.
Howe vs. Whitesboro 8:30 p.m.
Wister vs. Heavener 8:30 p.m.
Championship Saturday at Spiro
Third-place games: 1 p.m. girls, 2:30 p.m. boys
Finals: 7 p.m. girls, 8:30 p.m. boys