Allyssa Parker perfect game vs. Whitesboro in LCT FP semifinal

Pocola's Allyssa Parker delivers a pitch during her perfect game thrown against Whitesboro in the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament semifinal on Wednesday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor
In the highlight of the LeFlore County Fast-pitch Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday, sixth-seeded Spiro upended fourth-seeded Howe as Lindsey Wortham hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh. fifth-seeded Whitesboro got the only run of its quarterfinal against third-seeded Wister on a walk-off RBI single by Journey Scroggins, scoring Linley Collins with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
However, the heroics were short-lived for Whitesboro and Spiro. Pocola's Allyssa Parker threw a perfect game, striking out 16 of the 21 batters she faced to put the Indians a win away from their seventh straight LeFlore County Fast-pitch Tournament championship. Poteau's Emma Hackler pitched a five-inning one-hitter with eight strikeouts to put the girls in red and white in the LCT Fast-pitch final for the first time since 2016, when Poteau beat Wister 11-4 for the title.

