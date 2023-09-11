Among the highlights of pool play on Day 1 of the LeFlore County HS Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament on Monday, fifth-seeded Whitesboro beat fourth-seeded Howe with Madison Grogan holding Howe hitless for six innings before finishing with a two-hitter, striking out 18 of the 24 batters she faced. Sixth-seeded Spiro beat Wister with Kami Autrey holding Wister to four hits and three walks in the full seven innings and Spiro grabbing a 3-0 lead in the first inning. After announcing her commitment via social media to play college softball for defending NCAA champion Oklahoma earlier in the day, Allyssa Parker hit home runs in both of Pocola's pool play games as the Indians totaled 23 runs. Kyleigh Combs and Alli Lomon threw two innings each in a four-inning no-hitter against Arkoma. Poteau totaled 21 runs in its two pool play games. Annika Dill threw a three-inning no-hitter against Talihina. Here's the rundown of scores, followed by Tuesday's schedule.
Pool A