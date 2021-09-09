2020 Pocola LCT Fast-Pitch Champions
By Tom Firme Sports Editor

With the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament coming next week, here's a look at the champions and the championship game scores.

2020: Pocola 9, Howe 3

2019: Pocola 9, Howe 5

2018: Pocola 9, Howe 1

2017: Pocola 5, Heavener 4

2016: Poteau 11, Wister 4

2015: Wister 5, Heavener 2

2014: Heavener 3, Pocola 2

2013: Poteau 7, Heavener 1

2012: Poteau 3, Panama 0

2011: Poteau 8, Panama 7

2010: Poteau 11, Heavener 1

2009: Poteau 5, Heavener 0

2008: Whitesboro 4, Heavener 3

2007: Wister 2, Whitesboro 0

2006: Poteau 5, Heavener 3

2005: Panama 1, Poteau 0

2004: Poteau 10, Panama 2

2003: Poteau 3, Panama 2

2002: Heavener 5, Poteau 0

2001: Heavener 3, Poteau 1

2000: Cameron 8, Poteau 0

1999: Panama 10, Poteau 0

1998: Panama 19, Wister 0

1997: Panama 3, Cameron 1

1996: Panama 8, Bokoshe 0

1995: Cameron 10, Poteau 0

1994: Cameron 12, LeFlore 2

1993: Cameron 6, Wister 0

1992: Cameron 15, Poteau 6

1991: Spiro 5, LeFlore 4

1990: Wister 8, LeFlore 3

1989: Poteau 12, Wister 6

1988: LeFlore 15, Arkoma 14

1987: Wister 11, LeFlore 10

1986: Wister 12, LeFlore 9

1985: Wister 3, Cameron 1

1984: Wister (no score found)

1983: Wister 23, Poteau 11

1982: No score found

1981: Cameron 15, Wister 5

If you know the scores of the 1982 and 1984 Fast-Pitch LCT championship, call 918-647-3188 or email sports@poteaudailynews.com.

Which teams have the most Fast-Pitch LCT titles?

Poteau: 10

Wister: 8

Cameron: 6

Panama: 5

Pocola: 4

Heavener: 3

LeFlore: 1

Whitesboro: 1

Spiro: 1

