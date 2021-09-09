With the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament coming next week, here's a look at the champions and the championship game scores.
2020: Pocola 9, Howe 3
2019: Pocola 9, Howe 5
2018: Pocola 9, Howe 1
2017: Pocola 5, Heavener 4
2016: Poteau 11, Wister 4
2015: Wister 5, Heavener 2
2014: Heavener 3, Pocola 2
2013: Poteau 7, Heavener 1
2012: Poteau 3, Panama 0
2011: Poteau 8, Panama 7
2010: Poteau 11, Heavener 1
2009: Poteau 5, Heavener 0
2008: Whitesboro 4, Heavener 3
2007: Wister 2, Whitesboro 0
2006: Poteau 5, Heavener 3
2005: Panama 1, Poteau 0
2004: Poteau 10, Panama 2
2003: Poteau 3, Panama 2
2002: Heavener 5, Poteau 0
2001: Heavener 3, Poteau 1
2000: Cameron 8, Poteau 0
1999: Panama 10, Poteau 0
1998: Panama 19, Wister 0
1997: Panama 3, Cameron 1
1996: Panama 8, Bokoshe 0
1995: Cameron 10, Poteau 0
1994: Cameron 12, LeFlore 2
1993: Cameron 6, Wister 0
1992: Cameron 15, Poteau 6
1991: Spiro 5, LeFlore 4
1990: Wister 8, LeFlore 3
1989: Poteau 12, Wister 6
1988: LeFlore 15, Arkoma 14
1987: Wister 11, LeFlore 10
1986: Wister 12, LeFlore 9
1985: Wister 3, Cameron 1
1984: Wister (no score found)
1983: Wister 23, Poteau 11
1982: No score found
1981: Cameron 15, Wister 5
If you know the scores of the 1982 and 1984 Fast-Pitch LCT championship, call 918-647-3188 or email sports@poteaudailynews.com.
Which teams have the most Fast-Pitch LCT titles?
Poteau: 10
Wister: 8
Cameron: 6
Panama: 5
Pocola: 4
Heavener: 3
LeFlore: 1
Whitesboro: 1
Spiro: 1