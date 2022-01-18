Girls: winners bracket: Howe 84, Panama 33; Whitesboro 52, LeFlore 47; Pocola 67, Spiro 41, Heavener 49, Poteau 38. Boys: Winners bracket: Pocola 58, Heavener 37, Howe 74, Wister 39; Panama 81, LeFlore 47; Spiro 57, Poteau 41; Consolation bracket: Cameron 66, Bokoshe 32.
LeFlore County HS basketball tournament Day 2 scores, upcoming schedule
- By Tom Firme Sports editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Semifinals: Girls on Thursday at Talihina: Howe vs. Whitesboro 7 p.m., Pocola vs. Heavener 8:30 p.m. Boys on Friday at Talihina: Panama vs. Spiro 7 p.m., Pocola vs. Howe 8:30 p.m., 5th place semifinals on Wednesday: At Howe: Girls: Panama vs. LeFlore 7 p.m., Boys: Poteau vs. LeFlore 8:30 p.m. At Wister: Girls: Poteau vs. Spiro 7 p.m., boys: Wister vs. Heavener 8:30 p.m., consolation semifinals on Wednesday: at Wister: Girls: Cameron vs. Arkoma 4 p.m., boys: Arkoma vs. Cameron 5:30 p.m., at Talihina: Girls: Talihina vs. Wister 7 p.m., boys: Talihina vs. Whitesboro 8:30 p.m.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- PDN Office Closed to Public Beginning Wednesday
- LeFlore County HS basketball tournament Day 2 scores, upcoming schedule
- Record high new COVID cases reported by OSDH
- LeFlore County HS basketball tournament Day 1 scores, upcoming schedule
- LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament final day scores
- Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead
- Ralph Emery, famed country music broadcaster, dies at 88
- Review: In ‘Belle,’ a dazzling anime ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Popular Content
Articles
- LCT JH Basketball Day 3 scores: No. 9 Lions make final vs. Wolves; Fanshawe vs. Panama girls in final
- LeFlore County HS basketball tournament Day 1 scores, upcoming schedule
- Fanshawe girls, Heavener boys stand tall in LeFlore County JH Hoops Tourney finals
- LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Day 2 scores
- January LeFlore County sports calendar
- CASC nursing instructor adding nurse practitioner to her resume
- Poteau Public Schools superintendent shares concerns about rises in COVID cases
- Basketball schedule changes for the second week of January
- Man shot Sunday night in Bokoshe in potential 'self defense' (UPDATE WITH DECEASED'S NAME)
- Poteau mayor gives fellow Kiwanians update on city
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.