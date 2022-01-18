Girls: winners bracket: Howe 84, Panama 33; Whitesboro 52, LeFlore 47; Pocola 67, Spiro 41, Heavener 49, Poteau 38. Boys: Winners bracket: Pocola 58, Heavener 37, Howe 74, Wister 39; Panama 81, LeFlore 47; Spiro 57, Poteau 41; Consolation bracket: Cameron 66, Bokoshe 32.

Semifinals: Girls on Thursday at Talihina: Howe vs. Whitesboro 7 p.m., Pocola vs. Heavener 8:30 p.m. Boys on Friday at Talihina: Panama vs. Spiro 7 p.m., Pocola vs. Howe 8:30 p.m., 5th place semifinals on Wednesday: At Howe: Girls: Panama vs. LeFlore 7 p.m., Boys: Poteau vs. LeFlore 8:30 p.m. At Wister: Girls: Poteau vs. Spiro 7 p.m., boys: Wister vs. Heavener 8:30 p.m., consolation semifinals on Wednesday: at Wister: Girls: Cameron vs. Arkoma 4 p.m., boys: Arkoma vs. Cameron 5:30 p.m., at Talihina: Girls: Talihina vs. Wister 7 p.m., boys: Talihina vs. Whitesboro 8:30 p.m.

Recommended for you