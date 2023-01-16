Two lower seeds won first-round games in the LeFlore County Basketball Tournament on Monday, Heavener girls and Talihina boys -- both of which were seeded 10th.
Heavener (4-7) survived as a shot by Poteau's Brooklyn Garner was ruled as going up after the final buzzer went off. This came a week after Heavener had lost 44-33 to Poteau (3-8) at home.
Big scorers include Arkoma's Deuce Walden vs. Howe, Howe's Kobe Wooten with 28 points vs. Arkoma, Panama's Brex Caldwell with 22 points vs. Bokoshe, Bokoshe's Jon Goodman with 20 points vs. Panama and Talihina's Kaidon Potts with 30 points vs. LeFlore, LeFlore's Rabbit Holly with 19 points vs. Talihina and Poteau's Wyatt Gamble with 19 points vs. Whitesboro.
Here are the first-round scores and the upcoming schedule.
Winners bracket second round
Pocola vs. Talihina 7 p.m.
Whitesboro vs. Panama 7 p.m.
Pocola vs. Howe 8:30 p.m.
Heavener vs. Talihina 5:30 p.m.
Wister vs. Poteau 8:30 p.m.
Bokoshe vs. Cameron 8:30 p.m.
Wister vs. Arkoma 7 p.m. at Panama
Poteau vs. Cameron 7 p.m. at Poteau
Arkoma vs. Bokoshe-Cameron winner at Panama 8:30 p.m.
LeFlore vs. Whitesboro 8:30 p.m. at Poteau