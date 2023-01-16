Poteau's Britlee Reed vs. Heavener's Kinley Brand

Poteau's Britlee Reed goes for a shot against Heavener's Kinley Brand on Monday in the first round of the LeFlore County Tournament.

 By Ramona Smith

Two lower seeds won first-round games in the LeFlore County Basketball Tournament on Monday, Heavener girls and Talihina boys -- both of which were seeded 10th.

Heavener (4-7) survived as a shot by Poteau's Brooklyn Garner was ruled as going up after the final buzzer went off. This came a week after Heavener had lost 44-33 to Poteau (3-8) at home.

