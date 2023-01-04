A year after sweeping the LeFlore County Basketball Tournament championships, Pocola's teams were awarded the top seeds for the LCT as seeding was decided on Wednesday.

Pocola's girls beat Howe in the LCT final last year 66-65 in overtime, several weeks before beating Howe 40-36 in the Class 2A state championship game. Pocola's boys beat Spiro 53-39 in the final.

