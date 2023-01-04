A year after sweeping the LeFlore County Basketball Tournament championships, Pocola's teams were awarded the top seeds for the LCT as seeding was decided on Wednesday.
Pocola's girls beat Howe in the LCT final last year 66-65 in overtime, several weeks before beating Howe 40-36 in the Class 2A state championship game. Pocola's boys beat Spiro 53-39 in the final.
Howe's girls (7-3), which is ranked fourth in Class 2A -- three spots behind top-ranked Pocola (6-3) -- received the No. 2 seed.
Other girls seeds include No. 3 Whitesboro (11-1, ranked fourth in Class B), No. 4 Spiro (4-4), No. 5 LeFlore (7-4), No. 6 Panama (6-2), No. 7 Poteau (0-5), No. 8 Talihina (3-6), No. 9 Wister (4-8), No. 10 Heavener (3-5), No. 11 Cameron (5-6), No. 12 Arkoma (0-6) and No. 13 Bokoshe (0-14).
Pocola's boys (4-5) are ranked seventh in Class 2A as the only ranked team in LeFlore County after making the Class 2A state quarterfinal last season. Heavener (7-1) received the No. 2 seed as a reward for its best start in recent years. Another hot starter, Wister (9-3), gained a first-round bye.
Other boys seeds include No. 4 Spiro (3-6), No. 5 Panama (4-4), No. 6 Poteau (1-4), No. 7 LeFlore (6-5), No. 8 Howe (2-8), No. 9 Arkoma (4-3), No. 10 Talihina (2-7), No. 11 Whitesboro (3-5), No. 12. Bokoshe (4-10) and No. 13 Cameron (0-8).