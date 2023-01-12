In the LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament girls semifinals, two lower-seeded teams prevailed with No. 8 Spiro and No. 6 Hodgen making the final. Here are the scores from Thursday action.
Girls winners bracket semifinals
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
In the LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament girls semifinals, two lower-seeded teams prevailed with No. 8 Spiro and No. 6 Hodgen making the final. Here are the scores from Thursday action.
Girls winners bracket semifinals
Hodgen 42, Panama 37
Spiro 34, Talihina 24
Fifth-place semifinals at Wister
Girls
Howe 49, Whitesboro 27
Wister 30, Pocola 28
Boys
Wister 34, Howe 27
Poteau 41, Monroe 33
Consolation finals
Girls: Poteau 25, Fanshawe 22
Boys: Arkoma 32, Heavener 28
Friday (all games at Panama)
Fifth-place games: Girls: Howe vs. Wister winner 4 p.m., boys: Wister vs. Poteau 5:15 p.m.
Boys winners bracket semifinals
Talihina vs. Panama 6:30 p.m.
Pocola vs. Hodgen 7:45 p.m.
Saturday (all games at Panama)
Third-place games: Girls: Talihina vs. Panama 1 p.m.; boys: Talihina-Panama loser vs. Pocola-Hodgen loser 2:30 p.m.
Finals
Girls: Spiro vs. Hodgen 6 p.m.
Boys: Talihina-Panama winner vs. Pocola-Hodgen winner 7:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.