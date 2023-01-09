Here are the scores from the first day of the LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Boys
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Here are the scores from the first day of the LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Boys
Shady Point 26, Bokoshe 23
Talihina 49, Shady Point 7
Wister 46, LeFlore 28
Monroe 38, Heavener 16
Panama 42, Cameron 23
Hodgen 49, Spiro 10
Howe 34, Arkoma 29
Poteau 59, Fanshawe 24
Pocola 56, Whitesboro 20
Girls
Bokoshe 30, Shady Point 26
Howe 56, Bokoshe 7
Spiro 34, Fanshawe 16
Talihina 41, Cameron 12
Pocola 35, Monroe 17
Whitesboro 29, Arkoma 6
Hodgen 34, Heavener 5
Wister 18, Poteau 15
Panama 42, LeFlore 12
Day 2 schedule
Winners bracket
Girls
At Poteau
Panama vs. Wister 6:30 p.m.
At Wister
Howe vs. Fanshawe 5:15 p.m.
Pocola vs. Talihina 7:45 p.m.
At LeFlore
Whitesboro vs. Hodgen 6:30 p.m.
Boys
At Poteau
Poteau vs. Pocola 7:45 p.m.
Panama vs. Monroe 8:55 p.m.
At Wister
At LeFlore
Howe vs. Hodgen 5:15 p.m.
Talihina vs. Wister 7:45 p.m.
Consolation bracket
Girls
At Wister
Bokoshe vs. Spiro 2:45 p.m.
Heavener vs. Arkoma 8:55 p.m.
At LeFlore
Poteau vs. LeFlore 4 p.m.
Cameron vs. Monroe 8:55 p.m.
Boys
At Poteau
Fanshawe vs. Whitesboro 4 p.m.
Arkoma vs. Spiro 5:15 p.m.
At Wister
LeFlore vs. Shady Point 4 p.m.
Cameron vs. Heavener 6:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.