Following are the Day 2 scores from the LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament. Talihina and Panama have both their boys and girls teams in the winners bracket semifinals.
Winners bracket quarterfinals
Following are the Day 2 scores from the LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament. Talihina and Panama have both their boys and girls teams in the winners bracket semifinals.
Winners bracket quarterfinals
Girls
At Wister
Spiro 33, Howe 25
Talihina 25, Pocola 23
At LeFlore
Hodgen 31, Whitesboro 27
At Poteau
Panama 29, Wister 25
Boys
At Poteau
Pocola 38, Poteau 21
Panama 51, Monroe 19
At LeFlore
Talihina 62, Wister 14
At LeFlore
Hodgen 52, Howe 15
Consolation quarterfinals
Girls
At Wister
Fanshawe 45, Bokoshe 2
Arkoma 20, Heavener 19
At LeFlore
Monroe 30, Cameron 21
Poteau 38, LeFlore 15
Boys
At Poteau
Arkoma 25, Spiro 18
Fanshawe 42, Whitesboro 37
At Wister
LeFlore 38, Shady Point 2
Heavener 43, Cameron 11
Upcoming schedule
Wednesday
Consolation semifinals
At Panama
Girls: Fanshawe vs. Monroe 4 p.m.
Boys: LeFlore vs. Heavener 5:15 p.m.
At Wister
Girls: Poteau vs. Arkoma 4 p.m.
Boys: Arkoma vs. Fanshawe 5:15 p.m.
Thursday
Consolation finals at Panama
Girls: Panshawe-Monroe winner vs. Poteau-Arkoma winner 4 p.m.
Boys: LeFlore-Heavener winner vs. Arkoma-Fanshawe winner 5:15 p.m.
Fifth-place semifinals at Wister
Girls
Howe vs. Whitesboro 4 p.m.
Pocola vs. Wister 6:30 p.m.
Boys
Wister vs. Howe 5:15 p.m.
Poteau vs. Monroe 7:45 p.m.
Girls winners bracket semifinals at Panama
Spiro vs. Talihina 6:30 p.m.
Hodgen vs. Panama 7:45 p.m.
Friday (all games at Panama)
Fifth-place games: Girls: Howe-Whitesboro winner vs. Pocola-Wister winner 4 p.m., boys: Wister-Howe winner vs. Monroe Poteau winner 5:15 p.m.
Boys winners bracket semifinals
Talihina vs. Panama 6:30 p.m.
Pocola vs. Hodgen 7:45 p.m.
Saturday (all games at Panama)
Third-place games: Girls: Spiro-Talihina loser vs. Hodgen-Panama loser 1 p.m.; boys: Talihina-Panama loser vs. Pocola-Hodgen loser 2:30 p.m.
Finals
Girls: Spiro-Talihina winner vs. Hodgen-Panama winner 6 p.m.
Boys: Talihina-Panama winner vs. Pocola-Hodgen winner 7:30 p.m.
