Finals Girls: Fanshawe 27, Panama 19, Boys: Heavener 33, Howe 23, Third-place games Girls: Howe 39, Poteau 20, Boys: Pocola 35, Hodgen 27, Consolation finals Girls: Talihina 27, Pocola 23, Boys: Spiro 39, Panama 22, Fifth-place games Girls: Spiro 18, Hodgen 13, Boys: Talihina 44, Poteau 30.
LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament final day scores
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
