Here is the bracket for the LeFlore County Junior High Fast-pitch Tournament, which will be Tuesday through Thursday at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex.
LeFlore County Junior High Fast-pitch Tournament bracket
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
