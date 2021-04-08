The LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament comes around Monday and runs through April 15, with Poteau hosting the tourney at Town Creek Park and the Poteau Area Recreational Complex. Heavener (19-2), the second-ranked team in Class 5A, will be the top seed. Whitesboro (7-6), the 10th-ranked team in Class B, is the second seed. Eleven teams are in the field since Cameron and Talihina have a co-op squad and Bokoshe did not enter.
The LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament was not played in 2020 because the spring sports season was canceled by then due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Howe won the tourney in 2019.