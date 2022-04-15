2022: Pocola 9, Whitesboro 3
2021: Whitesboro 11, Howe 10
2020: No tournament (COVID-19 pandemic)
2019: Howe 13, Whitesboro 8
2018: Howe 19, Pocola 9
2017: Heavener 10, Wister 9 (eight innings)
2016: Heavener 13, Wister 11 (eight innings)
2015: Heavener 11, Pocola 5
2014: Heavener 14, Pocola 12
2013: Poteau 7, Pocola 1
2012: Poteau 8, Heavener 6
2011: Poteau 9, Cameron 3
2010: Poteau 10, Pocola 5
2009: Poteau 4, Heavener 3 (eight innings)
2008: Pocola 9, Howe 0
2007: Cameron 6, Pocola 5
2006: Cameron 8, Pocola 2
2005: Pocola 5, Panama 4
2004: Poteau 4, Pocola 2
2003: Pocola 15, Bokoshe 12 (eight innings)
2002: Pocola 10, Wister 1
2001: Bokoshe 13, Heavener 5
2000: Panama 12, Heavener 5
1999: Panama 13, Poteau 5
1998: Panama 9, Poteau 0
1997: Panama 13, LeFlore 1
1996: Cameron 9, LeFlore 1
1995: Cameron 10, Panama 9
1994: Pocola 7, Spiro 6
1993: Spiro 14, Pocola 7
1992: Spiro 4, Cameron 2
1991: Poteau 15, Wister 6
1990: Poteau 2, Wister 1
1989: Spiro 11, Cameron 0
1987: Spiro def. Wister
1985: Pocola 6, Wister 3
1984: Poteau 5, Pocola 1
1982: LeFlore 10, Poteau 7
Most championships: Poteau 9, Pocola 7, Panama 5, Heavener 4, Spiro 4, Cameron 4, Howe 2, LeFlore 1, Whitesboro 1, Bokoshe 1.
We are missing results from the LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournaments in 1983, 1986 and 1988. Anyone with those results can call 918-647-3188.