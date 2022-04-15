  • By Tom Firme Sports editor

Pocola's softball team celebrates its LeFlore County Slow-pitch Tournament title, its first since 2008 and seventh overall. Pocola became the third group to sweep the three girls LeFlore County Tournament championships in a school year.

2022: Pocola 9, Whitesboro 3

2021: Whitesboro 11, Howe 10

2020: No tournament (COVID-19 pandemic)

2019: Howe 13, Whitesboro 8

2018: Howe 19, Pocola 9

2017: Heavener 10, Wister 9 (eight innings)

2016: Heavener 13, Wister 11 (eight innings)

2015: Heavener 11, Pocola 5

2014: Heavener 14, Pocola 12

2013: Poteau 7, Pocola 1

2012: Poteau 8, Heavener 6

2011: Poteau 9, Cameron 3

2010: Poteau 10, Pocola 5

2009: Poteau 4, Heavener 3 (eight innings)

2008: Pocola 9, Howe 0

2007: Cameron 6, Pocola 5

2006: Cameron 8, Pocola 2

2005: Pocola 5, Panama 4

2004: Poteau 4, Pocola 2

2003: Pocola 15, Bokoshe 12 (eight innings)

2002: Pocola 10, Wister 1

2001: Bokoshe 13, Heavener 5

2000: Panama 12, Heavener 5

1999: Panama 13, Poteau 5

1998: Panama 9, Poteau 0

1997: Panama 13, LeFlore 1

1996: Cameron 9, LeFlore 1

1995: Cameron 10, Panama 9

1994: Pocola 7, Spiro 6

1993: Spiro 14, Pocola 7

1992: Spiro 4, Cameron 2

1991: Poteau 15, Wister 6

1990: Poteau 2, Wister 1

1989: Spiro 11, Cameron 0

1987: Spiro def. Wister

1985: Pocola 6, Wister 3

1984: Poteau 5, Pocola 1

1982: LeFlore 10, Poteau 7

Most championships: Poteau 9, Pocola 7, Panama 5, Heavener 4, Spiro 4, Cameron 4, Howe 2, LeFlore 1, Whitesboro 1, Bokoshe 1.

We are missing results from the LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournaments in 1983, 1986 and 1988. Anyone with those results can call 918-647-3188.

