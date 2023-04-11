Pocola softball Day 2 win vs. Whitesboro in LCT Slow-Pitch

Pocola's Riley Jerrell hugs Allyssa Parker after Parker's game-ending home run against Whitesboro to put Pocola in the LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament championship game.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola left no doubt about which team would hold the high ground heading into the final day, as the top-seeded Indians blew out second-seeded Whitesboro on Day 2 of the LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament on Tuesday. Allyssa Parker capped a six-run third inning with a game-ending two-run home run.

Pocola, which will be playing for its second straight LCT Slow-Pitch championship, has scored 39 runs through three LCT games.

