Pocola left no doubt about which team would hold the high ground heading into the final day, as the top-seeded Indians blew out second-seeded Whitesboro on Day 2 of the LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament on Tuesday. Allyssa Parker capped a six-run third inning with a game-ending two-run home run.
Pocola, which will be playing for its second straight LCT Slow-Pitch championship, has scored 39 runs through three LCT games.
Two losers bracket games were keyed by big home runs. Howe's Karsyn Nye hit a go-ahead three-run inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning against Spiro. Panama's Layla Sons hit a three-run walk-off home run against LeFlore to complete a rally from a 9-0 deficit. Pocola attempted a rally from a 7-0 deficit against Wister, but the girls in purple and yellow shut it down with a seven-run bottom of the fifth.
Here's a rundown of the day's scores.
Winners bracket final at Spiro
Howe vs. Wister 4 p.m., winner vs. Whitesboro 5:30 p.m., winner vs. Pocola 7 p.m.
Second championship-round game if necessary 8:30 p.m.