Girls championship semifinals at Talihina: Howe 64, Whitesboro 17. Pocola 53, Heavener 32. Consolation finals at Wister: Girls: Talihina 47, Cameron 41 (OT). Boys: Talihina 49, Arkoma 41. 
Boys semifinals on Friday at Talihina: Panama vs. Spiro 7 p.m., Pocola vs. Howe 8:30 p.m. 5th place games Friday at Wister: Girls: Poteau vs. LeFlore 4 p.m. Boys: LeFlore vs. Heavener 5:30 p.m. Girls championship game at Talihina on Saturday: Howe vs. Pocola 6:30 p.m. Girls 3rd place game on Saturday at Wister: Whitesboro vs. Heavener 12 p.m. Boys final 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Talihina. Boys 3rd place game 1:30 p.m. at Wister.

