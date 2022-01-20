LeFlore County tournament Day 5: Howe, Pocola win big to reach girls final; Talihina takes consolation finals
- By Tom Firme Sports editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Girls championship semifinals at Talihina: Howe 64, Whitesboro 17. Pocola 53, Heavener 32. Consolation finals at Wister: Girls: Talihina 47, Cameron 41 (OT). Boys: Talihina 49, Arkoma 41.
Boys semifinals on Friday at Talihina: Panama vs. Spiro 7 p.m., Pocola vs. Howe 8:30 p.m. 5th place games Friday at Wister: Girls: Poteau vs. LeFlore 4 p.m. Boys: LeFlore vs. Heavener 5:30 p.m. Girls championship game at Talihina on Saturday: Howe vs. Pocola 6:30 p.m. Girls 3rd place game on Saturday at Wister: Whitesboro vs. Heavener 12 p.m. Boys final 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Talihina. Boys 3rd place game 1:30 p.m. at Wister.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- LeFlore County tournament Day 5: Howe, Pocola win big to reach girls final; Talihina takes consolation finals
- LeFlore County has 837 active COVID cases with 82 related deaths
- Annual report shows increase in state voter registration
- LeFlore County Tournament Day 3 scores, upcoming schedule
- PDN Office Closed to Public Beginning Wednesday
- LeFlore County HS basketball tournament Day 2 scores, upcoming schedule
- Record high new COVID cases reported by OSDH
- LeFlore County HS basketball tournament Day 1 scores, upcoming schedule
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County HS basketball tournament Day 2 scores, upcoming schedule
- LeFlore County HS basketball tournament Day 1 scores, upcoming schedule
- LeFlore County Tournament Day 3 scores, upcoming schedule
- Fanshawe girls, Heavener boys stand tall in LeFlore County JH Hoops Tourney finals
- January LeFlore County sports calendar
- LeFlore County tournament Day 5: Howe, Pocola win big to reach girls final; Talihina takes consolation finals
- LCT JH Basketball Day 3 scores: No. 9 Lions make final vs. Wolves; Fanshawe vs. Panama girls in final
- LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Day 2 scores
- Poteau mayor gives fellow Kiwanians update on city
- Man shot Sunday night in Bokoshe in potential 'self defense' (UPDATE WITH DECEASED'S NAME)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.