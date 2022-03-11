Howe and Pocola's girls basketball teams will face off in the Class 2A state championship game on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. Second-ranked Pocola (27-1) beat No. 3 Dale 63-62 in overtime on a shot by Kail Chitwood in its state semifinal on Friday, while top-ranked Howe (24-5) beat No. 4 Hooker 49-32.
These two teams have history facing each other in big games. On Jan. 22, Pocola beat Howe 66-65 in overtime on a free throw by Mika Scott with 10 seconds left, ending Howe's streak of seven straight LCT titles. A Raelyn Delt three-pointer at the last second of regulation sent it to overtime.
Howe had not lost to a LeFlore County foe in several years before that game.
Last season, Howe beat Pocola 56-47 in the Class 2A state quarterfinal on its way to its second straight state championship. Several weeks prior, Howe beat Pocola 72-48 in the LCT final.
Pocola is seeking its first state title since 2008.
Pocola's Allyssa Parker had 44 points in the first two state tournament games. Delt contributed 32 points in the first two games at state.