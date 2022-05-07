Three LeFlore County softball players -- Kenzie Tuck and Emma Damato of Pocola and Remi West of Spiro -- helped Murray State College win the NJCAA Region 2 championships, which the Aggies completed on Saturday with an 11-4 win against Southern Arkansas University Tech.
In Saturday's finale, Tuck doubled and had two runs batted in. Damato went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. West also had a hit.
In the second game on Friday, West had a double and Tuck was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as MSC beat National Park College 7-0.
In MSC's first game on Friday, Damato walked twice and Tuck went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI as the Aggies beat Southern Arkansas 8-0.
During the region, Tuck was named to the All-Region Team. Entering Saturday's game, Tuck was hitting .453 with a .516 on-base percentage, a .730 slugging percentage, six triples (12th in NJCAA Division II), five home runs and 37 RBIs.