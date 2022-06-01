Three LeFlore County graduates -- Kenzie Tuck and Emma Damato of Pocola and Remi West of Spiro -- helped Murray State College finish its NJCAA DII national tournament run as the runner-up at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.
Murray State College won its first three tourney games, including an 11-3 defeat of top-seeded Des Moines Area College in the winners bracket semifinal on Friday. Kenzie Tuck hit a grand slam for a 5-0 lead in the first inning to set the tone. Damato went 2-for-3.
In the winners bracket final, MSC (42-11) lost 2-1 to defending champion Phoenix College on Friday. West walked in the seventh inning and was left on second base as the potential tying run.
On Saturday, MSC won the consolation final 5-4 against Kirkwood College. Tuck doubled and had two RBIs. West also doubled. Damato went 2-for-2.
Later that day, MSC lost the championship game 13-5 to Phoenix College. Tuck had a hit and an RBI.
Tuck finished the national tournament with four hits and eight RBIs. Damato had eight hits.