Howe's Raelyn Delt and Shiloh Fletcher and Pocola's Mika Scott were named to the Small East team for the Oklahoma Coaches Association girls basketball All-State game, which will be 7 p.m. July 28 at Jenks High School's Frank Herald Field House.
Scott helped Pocola win the Class 2A state championship in March. Fletcher and Delt were part of Howe Class 2A state championship teams in 2019 and 2021 and Howe's state runner-up finish in 2A this year.
While Delt, Scott and Fletcher were also Class 2A All-Stars, Whitesboro's Austyn Wright and Kinley Barron and Mccurtain's Idaysia Mills, Aaliyah Baker and Katelynn Bond were named Class B All-Stars.
Last week, four area boys -- Panama's Bryce Tackett, Howe's Ky Lynn and Pocola's Ian Hardwick and Tre Elam in Class 2A and Mccurtain's Brandon Labor in Class B were named OCA All-Stars by Class for boys basketball.