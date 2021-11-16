Zoe Nesbitt at Oklahoma/Arkansas dual

Poteau's Zoe Nesbitt runs a portion of the Rogers, Ark., course in the Oklahoma/Arkansas dual meet.

Three LeFlore County runners ran in the Oklahoma-Arkansas 5K dual meet on Saturday in Rogers, Ark., a week after all three ran in the Oklahoma Meet of Champions.

Poteau senior Zoe Nesbitt was the highest finisher, crossing the line in 19:55.8 as Oklahoma's seventh scorer. Nesbitt was 27 seconds faster than she was in the Meet of Champions.

Oklahoma's girls lost to Arkansas 77-100.

Poteau junior Stihl Snyder was 47th in 18:14. Heavener sophomore Steven Cruz was the next runner crossing the line in 18:20.7.

Oklahoma's boys lost to Arkansas 76-113.

Tags

Recommended for you