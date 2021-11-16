Three LeFlore County runners ran in the Oklahoma-Arkansas 5K dual meet on Saturday in Rogers, Ark., a week after all three ran in the Oklahoma Meet of Champions.
Poteau senior Zoe Nesbitt was the highest finisher, crossing the line in 19:55.8 as Oklahoma's seventh scorer. Nesbitt was 27 seconds faster than she was in the Meet of Champions.
Oklahoma's girls lost to Arkansas 77-100.
Poteau junior Stihl Snyder was 47th in 18:14. Heavener sophomore Steven Cruz was the next runner crossing the line in 18:20.7.
Oklahoma's boys lost to Arkansas 76-113.