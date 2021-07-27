Fast-pitch season is less than two weeks away. Here's a look back at the teams from LeFlore County that made state tournament runs. The past decade includes one state champion from the county (2011 Panama) and two state runners-up (2015 Wister and 2019 Whitesboro).
2020: Pocola beat Dewey 7-5 in the Class 3A state quarterfinal, lost 6-0 to Washington in the semifinal.
Whitesboro lost 5-4 to Roff in the Class B state quarterfinal.
2019: Whitesboro beat Duke 5-1 and LeFlore beat Red Oak 10-4 in the Class B state quarterfinal, Whitesboro beat LeFlore 7-3 in the semifinal and lost to Kiowa 6-1 in the championship game.
2018: Whitesboro lost 5-3 to Sterling in the Class B state quarterfinal.
Howe lost 3-0 to Pawnee in the Class 2A state quarterfinal.
2017: Whitesboro lost 4-0 to Arnett in the Class B state quarterfinal.
Howe lost 4-2 to Dale in the Class 2A state quarterfinal.
2016: Wister beat Silo 4-1 in the Class 2A state quarterfinal and lost 4-1 to Latta in the semifinal.
Heavener lost 6-0 to Chandler in the Class 3A state quarterfinal.
2015: Wister beat Cyril 5-0 in the Class A state quarterfinal, beat Frontier 4-0 in the semifinal and lost 5-3 to Binger-Oney in the state championship game.
Heavener lost 13-3 to Sequoyah Tahlequah in the Class 3A state quarterfinal.
Pocola lost 5-0 to Tushka in the Class 2A state quarterfinal.
2014: Wister lost 8-1 to Dale in the Class 2A state quarterfinal.
2012: Panama lost 7-2 to Cyril in the Class 2A state quarterfinal.
2011: Panama beat Colbert 3-2 in 11 innings in the Class 2A state quarterfinal, beat Savanna 1-0 in the semifinal and defeated Oktaha 1-0 in the final for the state championship.