2020: Whitesboro lost 7-4 to Lookeba-Sickles in the Class B state quarterfinal.

2018: Whitesboro lost 10-1 to Roff in the Class B state quarterfinal.

2016: LeFlore lost 11-1 to Leedey in the Class B state quarterfinal.

Wister lost 8-4 to Byng in the Class A state quarterfinal.

2015: Wister beat Byng 5-0 in the Class A state quarterfinal and lost 2-1 to Binger-Oney in the semifinal.

2012: Wister lost 3-0 to Dale in the Class A state quarterfinal.

2011: Wister lost 5-1 to Amber-Pocasset in the Class A state quarterfinal.

