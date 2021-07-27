2020: Whitesboro lost 7-4 to Lookeba-Sickles in the Class B state quarterfinal.
2018: Whitesboro lost 10-1 to Roff in the Class B state quarterfinal.
2016: LeFlore lost 11-1 to Leedey in the Class B state quarterfinal.
Wister lost 8-4 to Byng in the Class A state quarterfinal.
2015: Wister beat Byng 5-0 in the Class A state quarterfinal and lost 2-1 to Binger-Oney in the semifinal.
2012: Wister lost 3-0 to Dale in the Class A state quarterfinal.
2011: Wister lost 5-1 to Amber-Pocasset in the Class A state quarterfinal.