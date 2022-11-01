Wister's Dartyn Meeks in season opener

Wister's Dartyn Meeks pump fakes before making a layup at LeFlore on Tuesday in the season opener.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

On high-school basketball opening night on Tuesday, LeFlore's girls and Wister's boys earned wins in LeFlore, with the Wildcats pulling out crunch-time magic.

On the girls side, LeFlore won 47-31, leading 21-12 at halftime and 38-19 through three quarters after trailing 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.

