On high-school basketball opening night on Tuesday, LeFlore's girls and Wister's boys earned wins in LeFlore, with the Wildcats pulling out crunch-time magic.
On the girls side, LeFlore won 47-31, leading 21-12 at halftime and 38-19 through three quarters after trailing 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Alyssa Waits led LeFlore with 19 points, hitting six shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Kinley Branscum led Wister with 11 points.
In the boys game, Wister came from behind in the second half to win 50-43. LeFlore led 26-23 at halftime. Wister used an 8-0 run in the third quarter to take a 34-28 lead. After a Cameron Green layup tied it at 40 with 2:42 left, Wister's Riley Crane answered with a three-point play with a little more than two minutes left to put the Wildcats ahead for good.
Wister's Dartyn Meeks had a game-high 16 points. Rabbit Holly led LeFlore with 13 points.
In other opening-night action, Buffalo Valley's girls won 67-40 at Roff, while BV's boys lost 43-32.
Emma Roberts led BV's girls with 18 points.
Bokoshe's boys beat Cameron 54-42 in their opener at Cameron. That was the Tigers' first win since Feb. 3, 2020 against Panola.
Upcoming basketball slate for area:
Buffalo Valley vs. Red Oak