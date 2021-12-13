LeFlore and Heavener's girls basketball teams both landed the No. 18 spot in their respective class's rankings this week after successful tournament performances. LeFlore (6-3) won the Nadine Carpenter Classic at home, beating ninth-ranked McCurtain 56-40. Heavener earned third place in Arkoma's Battle on the Border on Saturday, beating Mulberry, Ark., 49-30.
Pocola's girls (5-0) moved up a spot to seventh in the Class 2A ranking after beating Hartshorne 65-43 to win the Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Tournament. Howe (7-2) remains the No. 1 team in Class 2A.
Other ranked girls teams in the area include Red Oak (8-1) at No. 14 in Class A after winning the Indianola Warrior Classic, Whitesboro (8-2) at No. 7 in Class B after beating North Rock Creek 44-26 on Saturday for third place in the Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Tournament and Buffalo Valley (6-3) at No. 17 in Class B following its fourth-place finish in the Crowder Tournament with its 39-26 loss to Morris in the third-place game.
Howe (8-1) moved up to seventh and Panama (5-0) moved up to No. 16 in the Class 2A ranking. Howe won the Crowder Tournament, beating Morris 48-38 on Saturday. Panama took runner-up in the Porum Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournament, losing 52-49 to Porter.
Other ranked area teams include Pocola (2-0) at No. 20 in Class 2A, Red Oak (7-3) at No. 20 in Class A following its championship in the Indianola Warrior Classic with the 48-26 win against the host Warriors in the final and Buffalo Valley (8-3) at No. 11 in Class B after its third-place finish in the Crowder Tournament after a 72-54 win against Wetumka.